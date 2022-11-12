A 47-year-old woman from Hull has admitted killing her Yorkshire Terrier after stabbing it multiple times.

Patricia King pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to her dog at Hull Magistrates Court.

Ms Louise Freeman, prosecuting for the RSPCA told the court that on 7 February, 2022, King stabbed and strangled Pepper to death.

Ms Freeman told the court: "A post-mortem report also showed strangulation.

"The cause of death was likely due to the stab wounds, but suffocation was not ruled out. Prosecution states the case is high culpability."

High culpability is described as foresight of or wilful blindness to risk.

However, Ian Phillip, the duty solicitor at Magistrates', argued it it could be low culpability case due to King's mental health issues.

King had been suffering from mental health problems at the time of the offence and had been admitted to a mental health facility.

Solicitors agreed that meant King was not in the right state of mind.

The court adjourned the case so that the Probation Service can create an all-options pre-sentence report.

King was asked to speak with the probation service to set up an appointment for the report after the hearing concluded.

The report will be an expert assessment of the nature and causes of King's behaviour, the risk she poses and to whom, as well as an independent recommendation of the sentencing options available to the court.

King pleaded guilty in court. She will appear in Magistrates' Court again on 15 December at 12pm for sentencing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...