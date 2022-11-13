New presenter Ian White is set to co-host ITV News Calendar for the first time.

The former BBC presenter, who was announced as Calendar's new permanent co-host last month, will make his debut on the main 6pm programme on Monday, 14 November.

He will anchor the programme alongside Lara Rostron, a fellow former presenter of the BBC's regional news programme Look North, who joined in April. Kerrie Gosney, who became the permanent weather presenter in August, completes the new-look lineup.

Ian said: "After much anticipation, I’m very excited to present Calendar for the first time. I've been made to feel extremely welcome already and I'm looking forward to sharing the studio with Lara again having presented together in the past at the BBC.

"I've long been an admirer of Calendar. Now I get to be invited into the homes of our viewers – what an honour! I'm raring to go."

More about Ian White

Ian White has been in broadcasting for almost three decades. Credit: ITV News

Ian’s work in television began when he worked for TV-am in Newcastle.

His career at the BBC spanned almost 30 years, starting in Norwich, followed by BBC Radio Leeds and then BBC Look North. He presented his final BBC Look North bulletin last month.

Ian, who lives in West Yorkshire, has reported on some of the region’s biggest news stories since the mid-nineties and presented hundreds of regional programmes at the BBC.

More about Lara Rostron

Lara lives in North Yorkshire, but has worked across the country.

Lara has years of experience working as a presenter and reporter in Yorkshire, the North East and around the UK.

She has reported on some of the region’s major news stories including the 2015 Boxing Day floods in York and the closure of Kellingley Colliery, the last deep coal mine in Britain.

More about Kerrie Gosney

Before becoming a weather presenter, Kerrie was a continuity announcer. Credit: ITV News

Kerrie was brought up in the Peak District, giving her an early love for both the outdoors and ITV Calendar and she jumped at the chance to join the ITV weather team in 2002.

She is already a familiar face to viewers, having spent 20 years presenting the weather for the ITV Calendar region as well as other ITV regions and nations.

Before her weather presenting role, Kerrie was a continuity announcer for Yorkshire Television.

