Remembrance Sunday: The region remembers those who died serving their country

Large crowds have gathered in villages, towns and cities across the region today to mark Remembrance Day, falling silent at 11am in honour of the servicemen and women who have been killed in conflict since the First World War.

The service at Doncaster cenotaph was attended by former paratrooper Ben Parkinson, MBE. badly injured in the war in Afghanistan.

Veteran Ben Parkinson, MBE at Doncaster cenotaph

"It is very important to remember the fallen, I was very close to one of them so I do pay my respects" he said.

Large crowds gather in Morley

Among the 2,000 or so attending the service and parade in Morley were family members of those still serving, like the mother of RAF officer Karl Kassar.

"I first Karl here when he was about 10, it's really important, past present and future to remember," said Paula Allen.

Terry Grayshon from Morley Remembrance Committee said:

"The need to remember is vitally important - sometimes we don't like what history tells us but history is there to learn from."

