Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on his latest challenge - and its another massive feat of endurance.

He's running 60km a day for seven days - that's seven Ultra marathons - kicking the epic challenge off at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and aiming to finish at Old Trafford in Manchester at half time in the Mens Rugby League World Cup Final on Saturday 19 November.

On his route South he will visit Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds and Bradford.

The challenge was launched on September 26, the 40th birthday of his friend, former team mate and inspiration for the challenges, Rob Burrow who has MND.

"The bigger message within this is that I'm doing this for a mate and I want Rob to know that, I'm with him shoulder to shoulder throughout this. I cannot go through what he's going through but I can show him that, I can fight and scrap too and I can show him that make him laugh still and make him smile and that's what mates do, right?"

His epic challenges in 2020 and 2021 have already raised over £5 million.

Inspired by not only Rob Burrow, but also Doddie Weir, Stephen Darby and other people living with MND, Kevin's initial aim is to raise £777,777 from the challenge.

''I hope down the track, be it five, 10 or 15 years time we will have played a very small part in finding a cure".

Supporters can donate here

