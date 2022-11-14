A 20-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in Lincolnshire.

The woman was riding a green Kawasaki motorcycle on the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach when she was involved in a collision with a grey BMW 3 series estate at around 5pm on Sunday. The driver of the car left the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital, but died just before midnight.

Lincolnshire Police said her family were being supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward, and we still wish to trace the driver of the car involved in the collision."

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the force said there were concerns about "the welfare of the driver who may have suffered injuries".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.