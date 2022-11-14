A number of flights from Leeds Bradford Airport have been delayed or cancelled due to foggy conditions.

Flights to Krakow, Arrecife, and Belfast City were cancelled on Monday because of the adverse weather. One flight to Malaga was delayed by more than seven hours, having been rescheduled from 1.25pm to 8.35pm.

A spokesperson for the airport said it was experiencing "delays and disruptions to flights" on Monday but remained open.

The departures board on the Leeds Bradford Airport website shows a number of delays and cancellations (screenshot 15.45) Credit: Leeds Bradford Airport

In a statement Ryanair said: "Low visibility is currently affecting Ryanair operations to and from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"Significant delays and cancellations are expected; therefore, we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on www.ryanair.com."

With an elevation of almost 700ft, Leeds Bradford is England's highest airport and often experiences problems with weather.

The Met Office is forecasting visibility to be less than 100m at the airport until 11pm on Monday night.

Customers affected by delays and cancellations are encouraged to check with their airlines and on the airport's website for updates.

