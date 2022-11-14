A 13-year-old girl was among three people arrested over an altercation at a pub in Sheffield city centre which saw a police officer assaulted.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the venue on West Street at 8.10pm on Sunday, 13 November, to reports two women and a girl were threatening staff after being asked to leave.

When officers arrived one of the women allegedly assaulted one of the officers, who was unharmed.

Pictures on the Sheffield Online Facebook page show people on the pavement outside the pub, with a police van parked nearby.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray, assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

A 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

All three of have been released on bail.