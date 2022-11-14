A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Bradford.

Officers were called to an off licence on Torre Road shortly after 5.30pm on Friday, 11 November, to reports a gun had been fired.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained on Monday morning.

Louis Titre, 27, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 14 November.

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.