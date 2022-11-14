A man who was shot by police after reports of an armed incident at a shop in Doncaster has been charged.

Armed officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, at around 9am on Monday, 7 November, following reports of a man with a gun inside the shop.

A 27-year-old man was shot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later arrested.

James Ridgley, of St Mary’s Road, has appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was remanded into custody until his next appearance on 13 December.The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the use of the police firearm.