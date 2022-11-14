Traffic was held on the A1M in South Yorkshire to rescue a swan stranded on the hard shoulder.

National Highways received a number of calls from concerned motorists after the bird was spotted on the southbound carriageway between junctions 38 and 37, near Doncaster.

Traffic officers were deployed to the scene with a special animal emergency response kit – known as a "swan kit" – designed to carry birds.

Team manager Lukas Cadman said: “It appeared to be quite a young swan. It wasn’t injured thankfully but was understandably nervous.

"There were a couple of worrying moments before we got to the swan – just before we put on a rolling roadblock to slow traffic, it started waddling into the road. Thankfully, we managed to get to it in time.”

Lukas Cadman used a special 'swan kit' to rescue the bird. Credit: National Highways

Traffic was temporarily stopped to allow officers to the rescue bird, which they nicknamed "Boris Swanson".

Mr Cadman added: "We did get a hiss from the swan and some flapping of wings, but it was easier to get hold of than I thought it would be. Once I got hold of its body and neck, it was quite compliant."

The swan was carried back to the National Highways station at Sprotbrough, where the RSPCA took over. It has now been released back into a lake near Doncaster.

National Highways has been involved in other animal rescues in the region this year, including when a kitten was retrieved from the central reservation of the M18 in July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.