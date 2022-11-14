In his latest fundraising effort for research into motor-neurone disease, Kevin Sinfield is aiming to run seven ultra marathons in seven days.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain and current Leicester Tigers coach regularly takes on gruelling challenges in honour of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow.

But he says the so-called "7-in-7" – in which he will cover around 60km, or 37 miles, every day – is his toughest yet.

Sinfield started at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday, 13 November, and is aiming to finish at Old Trafford in Manchester at half time in the Rugby League World Cup Final on Saturday, 19 November.

Here's a detailed look at the route and where you can see him...

Day one (13 November): Murrayfield to Melrose

6:57am - Depart Murrayfield

10:00am - Stop 1: Not accessible to public

12:45pm - Stop 2: Torwoodlee Golf Course (TD1 2NE)

3:30pm - Finish at Melrose RUFC (TD6 9SA)

Day two (14 November): Melrose to Otterburn

6:57am - Depart Melrose

8:30am - BBC Live interview Ancrum Amateur Football Club (TD8 6SR)

10:00am - Stop 1: Near School House Bed & Breakfast, Edgerston (TD8 6PW)

12:45pm - Stop 2: Border Forest Holiday Park, Byrness (NE19 1TF)

3:30pm - Finish at Otterburn Castle, Brierley Gardens, Otterburn (NE19 1NS)

Day three (15 November): Otterburn to Chester-Le-Street

6:57am - Depart Otterburn Castle

8:30am - BBC Live interview near Kirkwhelpington on roadside on A696 (NE19 2RS)

10:00am - Stop 1: Tomahawk Steakhouse, Ponteland (NE20 0DH)

12:15pm - Photo opportunity at Kingston Park, Newcastle Falcons (NE13 8AF)

12:45pm - Stop 2: St James Park, Newcastle United (NE1 4ST)

3:30pm - Finish at Durham CCC, Chester Le Street (DH3 3QR)

Day four (16 November): Chester-Le-Street to Stokesley

6:57am - Depart Durham CCC

8:30am - BBC Live at The Blue House Salter’s Ln., Haswell, Durham (DH6 2AP)

10:00am - Stop 1: The Stables, Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham (TS22 5QQ)

12:45pm - Stop 2: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough (TS3 6RS)

3:30pm - Finish at North Riding FA, Broughton Road, Stokesley, Middlesbrough (TS9 5NY)

Day five (17 November): Stokesley to York

6:57am - Depart North Riding FA

8:10am - BBC Live at The Blue Bell Inn, Ingleby Cross, Northallerton (DL6 3NF)

10:00am - Stop 1: Thirsk Garden Centre Blakey Ln, Thirsk (YO7 3AB)

12:45pm - Stop 2: Craig Lidster Racing, Well Close Farm York Rd, Easingwold (YO61 3EN)

3.30pm - Finish at York Minster, Deangate, York (YO1 7HH)

Day six (18 November): York to Bradford City

6:57am - Depart York Minster

8:30am - BBC Live at The Barn, St. Joseph’s Street, Tadcaster (LS24 9HA)

10:00am - Stop 1: Langlands Garden Centre, Leeds (LS15 4NF)

11:30am - Photo opportunity: Headingley Stadium Meet Rob Burrow (LS6 3BR)

12:45pm - Stop 2: Lala’s Restaurant, 501 Leeds and, Bradford Rd, Pudsey (LS28 8EE)

3:30pm - Finish at Bradford City AFC, Valley Parade, Bradford (BD8 7DY)

Day seven (19 November): Bradford City to Old Trafford

6:57am - Depart Bradford City

8:30am - BBC Live at People’s Park, Park Rd, Hopwood Ln, Halifax (HX1 2TS)

10:00am - Stop 1: The Rams Head Inn, Denshaw, Saddleworth, (OL3 5UN)

12:45pm - Stop 2: Morrisons, Newton Heath Poplar St, Failsworth, Manchester (M35 0HY)

2:30pm - MND Association event: Box Deansgate 125 Deansgate, Manchester (M3 2BY)

4:30pm - Finish at Old Trafford

Donations can be made online, or by texting Kevin to 70143 to give £7.

