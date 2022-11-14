Firefighters say they do not know how much longer it will take to extinguish a fire at a recycling plant in South Yorkshire that has already been burning for almost eight weeks.

Around 200,000 tonnes of waste at the Kiveton Park Industrial Estate in Rotherham has been alight since 21 September.

It is not known what started the fire, but it has caused disruption for local residents and businesses and led to public meetings, as well as site visits from the local MP.

Why is the fire still burning?

The Environment Agency (EA) has been on the scene for five weeks and says teams are facing a number of challenges including a "plastic crust" on the top of the waste which means water from fire hoses is not penetrating through the pile.

An excavator digger with a long reach was brought in at the start of November to help move large quantities of the waste.

Waste is being removed from the pile by machinery, soaked in water, and placed elsewhere to prevent it reigniting

Area environment manager Geoff Craig said: "We are very slowly taking smouldering waste from a big waste pile, soaking it in water and moving it to elsewhere on the site to make sure it doesn't reignite.

"The challenges are around actually accessing the waste. It's in a building that is insecure. We have problems with wind direction and making sure that our operators on site are safe as well as tackling the fire."

The sheer volume of waste packed into a small unstable building makes the fire a big challenge for fire and Environment Agency teams, who are on site seven days a week.

Geoff Craig from the Environment Agency says there are a number of challenges facing teams on the ground tackling the fire

Rotherham Council, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and South Yorkshire Police have also been involved in the response to the fire.

Mr Craig said: "We don't have a lot of space to operate on site so we are very limited by the amount of machinery and operatives we can have on site at any one time to operate safely."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are continuing to explore "all available options" to bring the incident to a close.

The fire service said the material that has been burning is made up mostly of baled waste and is stored at an illegal waste site. The EA is exploring whether a prosecution could be brought.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue say they are "exploring all options" to bring the incident to a close

Is the fire dangerous?

The Environment Agency is monitoring the impact of the fire on air quality in the local community.

Earlier this month, local MP Alexander Stafford said he had been told that particulate concentrations were low, and within air quality objectives.

But he added: "I am concerned, however, to learn that there have been elevated levels of particulate during downwind periods and I have sought further information from the EA and the UKHSA on what this means."

Weekly weather forecasts are being provided in public updates to help people identify periods when their property may be downwind of the fire.

Residents are being told their risk decreases the further they are from the source of the fire, but are asked to keep windows closed, avoid the area if possible and seek medical advice or call NHS 111 if they have symptoms linked to smoke.

Mr Stafford said: "I appreciate that this is very concerning for local residents and I continue to work with all agencies to bring the situation under control safely."

What has been the effect on people nearby?

Residents say the fire is having a big impact on day-to-day life.

Cheryl Barton said: "The fumes are so bad and every fibre of your body is telling you to get out. It feels toxic."

Business has taken a hit at local pub The Station too.

Landlord Chris Bancroft said: "We've just come through Covid, everything's been tough, and we're starting to get going again and all of a sudden there's people not coming down here. I know why - if you drive down here you can see why."

Landlady Lindsey Garner added: "You've just got that smell. Obviously we serve food and everything. Nobody wants to sit in that environment really."

Two public meetings have been held in the local area to reassure people and give them the chance to question officials about the fire.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue website for the latest information on the incident.

