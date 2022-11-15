A former headteacher has been banned from teaching indefinitely after reports he turned up to school smelling of alcohol, abused pupils and made sexual references in assembly.

Jeremy Tucker, 64, was called before a professional conduct panel after concerns were raised about his behaviour at Acorn School in Lincoln.

The panel was told that in one incident he told a pupil he would "knock [his] head off".

In another he called an "extremely vulnerable" pupil a "stupid girl", and referred to others as "idiots" and mocked them by repeating what they said back to them in a "silly tone".

In 2018, before an assembly of around 20 pupils, between Years seven and 11, he used an example of unacceptable language, saying it would be inappropriate for a pupil to say: "Hey, Miss, you've got big ****."

All the pupils in the assembly were reportedly shocked by Mr Tucker's comment, the panel was told.

Mr Tucker was accused of unacceptable professional conduct, conduct of a sexual nature or that was sexually motivated, placing pupils at increased risk of injury and harm, and employing someone without the appropriate background checks.

Five witnesses, all anonymous, testified to Mr Tucker's behaviour during his six years in charge of the school between 2013 and 2019. He did not appear before the panel, but in written evidence said he could not recall most of the incidents, though he accepted that he had made the comment during the assembly.

Though the allegations of unprofessional conduct were proven, the panel did not consider the comments amounted to conduct of a sexual nature.

According to the panel's report, there were several instances in the autumn term of 2017 when Mr Tucker had smelled of alcohol while at the school.

His "dishevelled" appearance prompted one student to tell him: "I am not being funny.. but you look chunked out of your bean."

Empty vodka bottles were found in his golf bags and he was spotted chewing raw bulbs of garlic before Ofsted inspections. But despite his appearance and "erratic" behaviour, the panel did not conclude that the way he appeared was definitely the result of alcohol, as it wasn't always linked to when he "stunk of booze".

Mr Tucker was suspended from the school in November 2018 when concerns were raised that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was dismissed in May of that year, a spokesperson for the school said.

She added: "The governors of Acorn Secondary Alternative Provision (Free School) note that the work of the Teaching Regulation Agency in relation to Jeremy Tucker has now been completed and an outcome delivered through this independent process."

Mr Tucker has been banned from teaching for at least three years.