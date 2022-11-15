The owner of a luxury lingerie shop in Hull has been jailed after a police drugs bust uncovered his "dangerous" sideline.

Oltion Ademi, used his two businesses on Princes Road as a front to peddle cocaine and cannabis.

Hull Crown Court heard how Ademi was making significant sums of money from drug dealing.

Ademi, 38, of Newland Avenue, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in supplying cannabis.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, said that Ademi was an Albanian national but he had lived in the UK for more than 20 years.

He owned two businesses – underwear shop Sensh and supplements store It's Organic.

The court was told how police raided the premises in June and found six balls of cocaine weighing 133g and worth £5,100.

Ademi's fingerprints were on the outer packaging. There was also £1,000 cash as well as scales, several telephones, a cash counting machine and self-seal bags.

Inside a Ford Transit van were numerous items linked to cannabis cultivation, including 19 lights, 90 transformers, black sheeting, plant pots, compost, extractor fans and motherboards.

Ademi admitted that he was involved in the supply of about 14kg of cannabis.

Telephone messages linked to drug dealing were also found, in which people looking after his cannabis crop referred to him as "boss."

Ademi's fingerprints were found on drugs packaging Credit: MEN Media

Rick Holland, mitigating, said Ademi was a successful businessman who was also involved in charity work but he had a "dangerous and pernicious sideline" in drugs.

Pressure from running the businesses and relationship difficulties had arisen.

Ademi had been part of a "philanthropic" expedition to Ukraine at the start of the war with Russia, delivering medical supplies.

This showed the "caring aspect" of his character, Mr Holland said.

Ademi had no previous convictions and was married, with a five-year-old daughter.

Judge Sophie McKone told Ademi: "For about a year, you played a leading role in the supply of 14kg of cannabis. You made a substantial amount of money and were described by those who worked for you as 'boss'.

"You were the boss of your own enterprise to grow a drug with the aim of making a lot of money but also bringing misery to the streets.

"Week after week, the courts see the effect of cannabis on the mental health of people."

Judge McKone added that Ademi was "not satisfied" with dealing Class B drugs but also played a "significant role" in the supply of Class A drugs which made him a lot of money.

Ademi was jailed for four years and 10 months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.