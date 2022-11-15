Tributes have been paid to a 10-year-old dance enthusiast who died after suddenly collapsing at school.

Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique was taken to hospital after falling ill at school in Wakefield last Wednesday afternoon.

She was transferred from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield to Leeds General Infirmary, where she died in the early hours of Monday.

Among those to pay tribute was Wakefield-based Fearless Dance Studios. The company posted on Facebook: "Fly high sweet girl. It's time for the angels to experience your kindness.

"Just weeks ago you took to the stage and blew us all away. Go show them how it's done up there darling. Rai-Leyah Saddique forever in our hearts, forever Fearless."

Caroline Ward posted on the social media site: "My darling Rai-Lèyah, you are so loved. We are so blessed to have shared a life with you, words can’t describe how much you meant to the world."

Kim McCarthy described her as "such a beautiful girl inside and out".

Hundreds of people attended Rai-Lèyah's funeral at Jamia Masjid Swafia mosque on Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield, which was followed by a burial service at Wakefield Cemetery on Sugar Lane.

Among the mourners were friends and teachers from her school, which closed for the day out of respect.

A family spokesman said: "She was a hard-working girl who was loved by family and friends."It is believed Rai-Lèyah suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.