A 20-year-old woman who died after a crash in Lincolnshire has been named – after police arrested a man over her death.

Amy Cooper, from the village of Whaplode Drove near Spalding, suffered fatal injuries when the Kawasaki motorcycle she was riding was involved in a collision with what was believed to be a grey BMW 3 series.

The incident happened on the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach on Sunday evening.

Amy Cooper was riding her motorbike near Holbeach when she was involved in a crash. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

She was taken to hospital, but died just before midnight. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal to find the driver of the car following the incident.

On Tuesday the force said a 28 year-old-man, from the Holbeach area, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

