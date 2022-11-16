A bogus builder has been jailed after conning an Alzheimer's patient out of more than £12,000.

Martin Paul Jacks visited the patient at his home in Grantham, Lincolnshire, several times over four years to sell him building work on his property, claiming he worked for a company called Riverside.

The 41-year-old conman took several cheques from the pensioner for "fictitious building work" he had no intention of carrying out, Lincoln Crown Court heard. The crimes took place between 2014 and 2017.

Police attended the house after calls from concerned neighbours who saw Jacks force his way into the house of the victim – referred to as "Mr A" – to try to get more money from him.

The "career criminal" answered the door to police and then attempted to flee the scene before being caught, the court was told. The case was then handed to Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer, said: "Mr A was a frail, elderly man who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Jacks clearly thought of him as an easy target. Mr A was undoubtedly scared of Jacks."

He added that Jacks drove specifically from his home in Nottingham to prey on his victim in Lincolnshire.

Martyn Parker, from Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Mr A lived alone, and so his neighbours kept an eye on him and their quick action in calling the police helped stop Jacks from continuing to target him."

Jacks, of Greystoke Drive in Nottingham, admitted fraud and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.