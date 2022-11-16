A man who was arrested after a crash in Lincolnshire which killed a young motorcyclist has been released on bail.

The 28-year-old was questioned after police issued an appeal to trace a driver following the death of 20-year-old Amy Cooper on the B1168 New River Gate, in Holbeach, on Sunday evening.

Amy, from the village of Whaplode Drove near Spalding, suffered fatal injuries when the Kawasaki motorcycle she was riding was involved in a collision with what was believed to be a grey BMW 3 series.

Amy Cooper was riding her motorbike near Holbeach when she was involved in a crash. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police said the man had been released on bail, but had been arrested again because he had breached the licence conditions of a previous prison sentence. The man has been recalled to prison, the force said.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to appeal for information that will assist our inquiries.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was driving along New River Gate or the local area before the collision happened."

The force wants to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of Gedney Hill and Holbeach Drove between 4pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.