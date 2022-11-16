A driver took to social media to ridicule a note left on his windscreen telling him not to park outside a parade of shops.

The typed, laminated message was attached to the car after the man parked up on Boothferry Road in Hessle, East Yorkshire.

It stated that the space was only for customers – and suggested the writer knew where the man lived.

In a picture posted on Facebook, the message reads: "Please can you not park outside of the shops, as this is for shop customers and residents to park on a weekend. You live on Beverly [sic] Road, Hessle. Please can you park on your property. Thank you."

In response, the driver wrote: "Thank you for the note this morning. There are no restrictions and Boothferry Road is a public highway."

He added: "My car is taxed, tested, and insured so I can park overnight on a public highway where there is a space."

The note was ridiculed for its apparent passive aggressive tone.

One Facebook user said: "I'd be inclined to park there more often now."

A second wrote: "OMG, who did this? As if they have a laminator and went through that much effort…"

Another picked apart the writing itself, saying: "Shame they don't know how to spell Beverley!"

One user told the author of the note: "They need to get a life."

Someone else said they had a very similar experience, perhaps even from the same person. He wrote: "We parked there once for a day whilst me and a lad went in one van to work. Came back to a note. Week after, we went working away for a week so left the car there all week. She chased my mate when we went back for the car!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.