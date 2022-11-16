North Yorkshire has become the first area in the country to take official steps to charge full council tax on second homes.

The groundbreaking move, approved at a full meeting of the Conservative-led North Yorkshire County Council on Wednesday, would see the council tax bill for additional properties increase from the current rate of 50%.

It will be introduced in April 2024, subject to legislation being passed to give local authorities extra powers.

The measure is part of efforts to tackle the housing crisis blighting communities across swathes of England's largest county.

Council leader Carl Les said: "There is no simple solution to the issue of affordable housing, second homes and the impact they have on housing for local communities.

"But we recognise that bold and decisive action needs to be taken to deal with the affordable housing crisis in North Yorkshire, and that is why the executive has decided to pursue the policy of a council tax premium.

"It may not be popular with everyone, but that is not the key factor in this decision. We need to act to try and ensure more local people have access to housing in their own communities, and the premium on council tax bills for second homes will be a significant step towards achieving that."

The move would raise around £14m.

North Yorkshire has the highest number of second homes in the region and concerns have been voiced that the trend is undermining the availability of housing for local residents as well as inflating property prices.

The North Yorkshire Rural Commission, which was established to look into a host of issues affecting countryside communities, last year highlighted the affordable housing crisis as among the greatest challenges to resolve.

Before the measure was passed, some councillors raised concerns the levy would not tackle the issue and the housing crisis.

Independent councillor John McCartney said it would amount to "tinkering at the edges", while Independent group leader Councillor Stuart Parsons said "penalising those who aspire" was the wrong way to deal with the problem.

While the authority has claimed the measure is "ultimately aimed at bringing second homes back into use for local communities", the meeting heard from second home owners in Nidderdale who told councillors the move would create financial difficulties for them.

One couple told the meeting they had converted a chapel, increasing the housing stock in the dale for future generations, but were now facing a penalty for having done so.

"We feel we are being penalised for something that is not of our making," they said.

But the meeting was told the premium could provide a £14m boost to council funds.

The council said in "exceptional circumstances" residents would be able to claim a council tax reduction.

