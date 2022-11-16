A slice of wedding cake baked for the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles is expected to sell at auction for hundreds of pounds.

The cake was baked by Dawn Blunden and Mary Robinson, from the Sophisticake cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire for the wedding of the now King and Queen Consort, in Windsor, on 9 April, 2005.

A single slice, kept in a souvenir tin complete with royal cypher, has a pre-auction estimate of £400 to £600.

Ms Blunden said: "Having secured the commission we were given just four weeks notice to plan, bake and decorate not only the huge wedding cake itself but 2,500 slices of additional cake for special commemorative tins, all the while keeping the whole thing secret.

"All the local chickens were working overtime frantically laying the 1,080 eggs we needed."

The slice of cake, inside a commemorative tin, is expected to sell for up to £600. Credit: Newman Associates PR

The slice of cake will be sold in Norfolk on 23 November, alongside a 12-year-old slice of cake from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, due to go under the hammer for a similar price.

Tim Blyth, director at Keys auctioneers, said: "With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history."

The auction will also include a Christmas card from Charles and Diana, signed by them both as well as the young Princes William and Harry.

There is also a signed photo of the late Queen and Prince Philip dating from 1980 and a boxed Fortnum and Mason Christmas pudding from 2002, complete with a Christmas card from the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

