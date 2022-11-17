Play Brightcove video

Parents have accused Leeds City Council of putting the interests of "vulnerable" children at risk over plans to close a school that specialises in helping those with special education needs.

Protests were held outside a meeting om Wednesday where proposals to shut Queensway School in Yeadon were being discussed.

The council says the school is no longer financially viable as student numbers have fallen dramatically after the birth rate in the local area dropped by 35% in the last five years.

But parent Vicky Lancaster told councillors the impact "will fall on the shoulders of the most vulnerable".

Ms Lancaster, who has two children at the school, said: "Are Leeds City Council really prepared to take away from the most vulnerable and deprived?

"The needs of the children will be transferred to other schools without the level of care, concern and understanding that we have."

Samantha Poole said her nine-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, who is in year five, "would not cope" if the school shuts, because of her ADHD and autism.

She said: "Everything's a massive change for her... her mental health would not manage.

"I don't understand why they need to close the school. It's a hub of the community, it's a family place, everybody's welcome there."

She added: "It would heartbreaking and devastating if they closed it, we'll just keep fighting till the end, that's all we can do".

School children protesting outside Leeds Civic Hall Credit: Queensway Primary

While parents pleaded with councillors to ditch the proposals, children chanted "save our school" at a protest outside the civic hall.

Demonstrators held banners and placards reading: "Let down by the council, let down by the system."

A council report said if the closure went ahead, the local authority would work with schools to ensure SEND pupils had an "appropriate transition".

A council spokesperson said there needed to be a reduction in the number of available places in order for schools in the area to remain "financially stable".

They said: "If a decision is made to close the school, the council would work closely with the school’s leadership team, as well as other schools and services in the area, to ensure continued support for local families and secure the best possible outcomes for the children."

If the plans move forward, a final decision is expected in March 2023. The school would close when term ends in July 2023.

