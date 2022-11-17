Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left two pedestrians injured after mounting the pavement.

The car collided with a man and a woman on the Stanley Road junction with Parkinson Lane, in Halifax, on 22 July before driving off.

It happened at around 10.45am in the morning.

Both victims were taken to hospital, the woman with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have released an image of the man they want to speak to as their search continues.

Anyone who recognises him is being urged to contact the force.