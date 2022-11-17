Police are looking for a man and a woman who were dressed as Batman and the Joker after an unprovoked attack in Sheffield.

The pair were pictured on CCTV around the time of the incident in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday, 30 October.

South Yorkshire Police said three men were violently assaulted after leaving Stein Haus, previously BierKeller, on West Street.

Police want to speak to these people. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries which still need hospital treatment.

Another 18-year-old man suffered a slash wound to his hip.

Anyone who recognises the pair pictured should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

