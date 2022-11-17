Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Patients have voiced concern over the state of NHS services in a seaside town amid plans to cut the number of GP surgeries from five to two.

Campaigners say Bridlington, in East Yorkshire, should have 30 GPs serving its 35,000 population. It currently has nine.

Health leaders say consolidating services in two buildings will help secure their future. But patients say it could mean that they struggle to cope.

Anne Marie Curry had to wait six weeks to get an appointment for her two-year-old son, who has a lump growing in his neck.

She said: "It doesn't make sense, yet they're still building more houses and fetching more people into Bridlington and they can't cope. Now you can't get an appointment for weeks and weeks on end."

Anne Marie Curry speaks to ITV News

Problems with securing a GP appointment are matched by challenges accessing a dentist. In the summer East Yorkshire was named one of the hardest places in the country to get an NHS dental appointment.

With a practice run by Bupa due to close later this month because of a "critical national shortage" of NHS dentists, there are fears the situation could worsen.

Patient Caroline McCracken said: "I've since gone to Driffield to put my name on a waiting list, but I think I'm number 3,000 in the queue for myself and my daughter. There isn't anywhere else I can put my name down, they won't allow you. It's scary - we seem to be losing everything."

Plans for the for the future of NHS services in the area were set out at a drop in-session for patients held by NHS bosses on Wednesday.

Dr Priya Reddy, from the Bridlington Primary Care Network, said: "If we don't do anything, things will only get worse."

"We have a solution to try and attract more staff. It's not the number of surgeries that matter, it how long does it take for a patient to get an appointment, that's what we need to be looking at."

Dri Priya Reddy says action is needed

However, Cllr Andy Walker said action was needed at national level.

"We know there is no such thing as levelling up - it just hasn't happened for Yorkshire generally - so what we need is equal access to health services and we don't have that at the moment," he said.

The Department of Health said improving access to primary care is a priority.

In a statement it said: "We have commissioned NHS England to develop a long-term workforce plan to recruit and retain more staff.

"The number of dentists practising in the NHS also increased by over 500 last year and we are continuing work to improve access to dental care for all NHS patients – backed by more than £3billion annually."

