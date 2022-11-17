A police officer who used fake email addresses to fraudulently order dozens of free pints of lager has been banned from the service for life.

Paul Elliott was serving with Humberside Police when he exploited a Heineken promotional offer to get 26 drinks at Loxley Sports Bar and Grill in Sheffield – despite a one-drink-per-person limit.

They were watching England's Euro 2020 win over Germany when Elliott realised an app did not verify the email addresses provided. Elliott ordered multiple pints with fictitious details, a misconduct hearing in Goole was told.

Chelsea Brooke-Ward, for the prosecuting authority, said Elliott realised the app did not verify the email addresses provided and ordered the drinks with made up details.

Ms Brooke-Ward said Elliott and his friends were "well aware it was one free pint".

The barrister said the former officer denied, in a statement given to detectives, an allegation he secured 10 free pints for himself and more for his friends.

Heineken eventually realised there was a problem with the app verifying email addresses and withdrew the offer.

Elliott and his friends ordered multiple pints at Loxley Bar and Grill. Credit: Google

Elliott did not turn up to the hearing at the former Goole Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he had also filled in a vetting form in May 2021 relating to his proposed transfer to Derbyshire Police but failed to include key details, including how he had been a suspect in a criminal investigation. He also failed to disclose a speeding offence.

In his absence, the panel of three said his behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct and amounted to gross misconduct.

The disciplinary panel concluded Elliott's dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct and his behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour.

Independent chairman, Nick Hawkins, said he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned.

He would be banned from being a police officer in the future, Mr Hawkins said.

He added: "Such behaviour is discreditable and undermines public trust and confidence in policing.

"The public have a right to expect police officers to behave with honesty and integrity both on and off duty.

"Former PC Elliott was dishonest on two separate occasions within a short time frame."

