Six mile queue and 60 minute delays after motorway crash

Police are advising motorists to allow extra time for their journeys this morning with several reports of severe delays on the region's motorways.

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall closed the M1 Northbound entry slip road at J35 for a while but this has now re-opened.

There are severe delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire, due to an accident, with three lanes closed Westbound between Junction 26 at Chain Bar and Junction 25 at Brighouse, with six miles of queueing traffic for six miles, back to junction 29.

And in East Yorkshire the A63 is closed Westbound and there is queueing traffic due to an accident from North Ferriby to Welton, with congestion to A15 Ferriby Road.