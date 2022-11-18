A driver was seriously injured when his car came off the road and hit a fence and road sign on a motorway in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police's operational support unit posted pictures on social media of the damaged BMW, apparently impaled on a fence post which had crashed through the footwell.

The incident happened on Thursday.

In a message on Facebook, the unit said: "Yesterday some very soggy roads policing officers returned from a road traffic collision on the M180, after a 34-year-old man lost control of his BMW that hit a fence and road sign after his car hit standing water.

The BMW hit a fence and a road sign on the M180. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

"The man suffered a serious laceration on his leg."

A specially trained officer managed to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived.

The post said: "The roads are likely to remain very wet during today, and we urge drivers to drive to the conditions and reduce your speed."

Aquaplaning risk

It came after highways officials warned motorists of the dangers of aquaplaning and other hazards following heavy rain.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on Thursday and Friday across Yorkshire and the North East.

Stephen Basterfield, national network manager at National Highways, said: "Even light or moderate rain can have an impact on visibility and vehicle performance, so it’s important to adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

"It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.