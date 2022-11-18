An elderly woman has died after she caused a crash by driving the wrong way along the A1 motorway.

Lincolnshire Police said they received several calls about a black Nissan Micra travelling south on the northbound carriageway of the motorway at around 8.50pm on Thursday, 17 November.

Officers were deployed to the scene, between Barrowby and Foston, but the car was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC90.

A police spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of emergency services on the scene, the driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers."

The driver and passenger of the Volvo suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed northbound from the A52 junction at Grantham to Foston until early on Friday.

The police spokesperson added: "It is not clear which direction the Nissan had travelled from prior to entering the wrong carriageway on the A1, and we are hoping a public appeal can help us piece together the movements."

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage should call Lincolnshire Police.