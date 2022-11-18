A "sick" paedophile has been jailed after sexually abusing two young children.

Clive Nuttall, from Rotherham, was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences, including the rape of a child under 13.

The 79-year-old's crimes came to light after one of his victims, who can't be named for legal reasons, came forward to talk about the abuse he faced as a young boy.

A second victim then reported the numerous sexual offences committed against her while she was a child.

Simone Stacey, investigating officer, said: "While Nuttall did plead guilty to his crimes, and there is a chance he may spend the rest of his life in prison, this news will do little to erase the harm he caused to two vulnerable children with his sick sexual offending.

"Their childhoods were taken from them, and their lives forever changed by his abuse."

Nuttall, formerly of Church Lane in Catcliffe, pleaded guilty at Doncaster Crown Court to 13 sexual offences involving a child.

