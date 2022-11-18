A "violent" man has been found guilty of manslaughter after beating a former binman to death in an unprovoked attack outside a pub.

Daniel Astley, 33, had been driving along Wells Street in Scunthorpe when he spotted Andrew Welbourne standing outside the Lord Roberts pub.

Astley got out of his van, pushed Mr Welbourne to the ground and repeatedly punched him before fleeing the scene.

Mr Welbourne, 33, was left lying on the kerb side with significant injuries to his chest and head. He died in hospital five days later, on 6 October 2021, after suffering irreversible brain damage.

A prostitute who was in the van at the time said in court that Astley had told her to get out and steal Mr Welbourne's phone after the attack.

Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor said: " This was a violent and unprovoked attack in which Astley repeatedly beat a defenceless and innocent man, robbing him of his future."

Astley was initially charged with murder, but this was later changed to a charge of manslaughter. He was found guilty after a three-day trial.

Astley, of Laurel Way, will be sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday, 13 January.

