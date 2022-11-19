Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has raised more than £1m for motor-neurone disease (MND) research after finishing his epic seven marathons in seven days challenge.

It is his latest mission to raise money for charity in honour of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow who is living with the condition.

Sinfield, who is now defence coach at rugby union club Leicester, set off on the final leg of his gruelling fundraiser just before 7am on Saturday 19 November.

Kevin Sinfield was greeted by cheers and applause as he passed through Ripponden

By 8.30am he had arrived in People's Park in Halifax to a hero's welcome where he thanked all those who had come out so support him.

He said: "You guys have made it special for us coming out and supporting our team we are absolutely bowled over.

"But you know it is not about our team it is about MND community and you being here today shows that you care and shows that it matters to you and I can't thank you enough. On behalf of all our team thank you."

Everyone who turned up to see him had their own reasons for being there.

One man said: "My brother -in-law sadly passed away a few years ago quite young from Motor neurone disease so we have done a lot to support it over the years."

Another commented Sinfield on his achievements so far saying what he had done was "amazing."

He embarked on his ultra marathon in Edinburgh on Sunday 13 November, passing through Newcastle and Middlesbrough and onto to York - where he was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers at the Minster.

And there was an emotional arrival in Leeds yesterday (Friday 18 November 2022) where he met up with his old teammate Rob Burrow, the inspiration and motivation for the whole thing.

After a last push along the M62 crossing from Yorkshire into Lancashire Sinfield finally arrived at Old Trafford during half time in the Rugby League World Cup Final on Saturday, 19 November ending his fundraising mission.

He has covered an average of 37 miles a day (60km) for seven days raising more than £1.4m Motor Neurone Disease doubling his original target.

