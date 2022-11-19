Marvin Salih, 29, has been jailed.

A 'knifeman' who was locked in a hospital toilet by staff after threatening them with a knife has been jailed.

Marvin Salih, 29, of Hessle Road, was asked to leave Hull Royal Infirmary a number of times because of his behaviour but he refused.

He was locked inside the toilet when a nurse followed him and realised he had a knife in his waistband.

She asked him to drop the weapon, but he refused, so she locked him inside, before other staff and members of the public came to help keep the door closed until police arrived.

Salih was detained and received medical help but continued to shout abuse and swear at hospital staff.

Credit: PA

In a statement, a nurse said she was constantly running through the events in her head and how it could have ended differently.

She said: "I feared for my own safety and that of patients, Hospitals are meant to be a place of safety."

Salih has convictions for 47 previous offences, including possessing an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm, robbery.

Earlier this year in March, he spat at a paramedic at the same hospital.

He admitted possessing a knife as an offensive weapon and using threatening behaviour and was jailed for 18 months.