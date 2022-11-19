A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a house in Spring Bank in Hull.

Humberside Police say the man was found dead in the early hours of Saturday 19 November 2022.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

An officer is on guard outside the property as investigations are continuing to determine exactly what happened.

A force spokesman said: "A murder investigation is underway following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Hull. Officers discovered the man’s body at a house on Spring Bank in Hull in the early hours of this morning.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and are currently in custody being questioned by detectives."

