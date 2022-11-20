A video of the incident has been circulating online. Credit: Twitter

Guiseley AFC are searching for a fan who allegedly swapped the opposition keeper's drink with a bottle of urine during their FA Trophy win.

Their 1-0 win against Warrington was overshadowed by commotion between Warrington's keeper, Tony Thompson, and a spectator.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a man hopping the barriers between the stands and the pitch to replace Thompson's drink with a bottle of urine at half time.

The keeper was sent off after getting into an altercation with the fan after reportedly taking a sip from his bottle and realising what had happened.

On Twitter, Thompson said he has "fallen out of love" with the game following the incident.

Guiseley have since asked for match and CCTV footage from Warrington Town.

In a statement the club condemned the incident and are now appealing for information from fans.

"Guiseley AFC is a family friendly football club with a core of regular and committed travelling supporters. Unfortunately we do not have any information as to the identity of this individual," the statement said.

"We urge anyone able to help in identifying them to email admin@guiseleyafc.co.uk."

It said those involved will be handed lifetime bans from attending any future fixtures.

Warrington FC said the incident has no place in football.

"The incident is deplorable and has no place in non-league football, football or society in general.

"Our priority is ensuring that Tony is given the support he needs given the attention that the story is receiving, and we know he is thankful for the messages of support he has received, particularly from other goalkeepers."