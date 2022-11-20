A man who was attacked by a group of men outside a pub has died.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but later died.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

There was shock among residents and shoppers as a blue tent was erected close to shops, a short distance from the Grandale pub.

Part of the road was closed while crime of scene investigators carried out work on Saturday morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside a pub in Hull.

Superintendent Doug Blackwood, who is in charge of the investigation, said officers are appealing for witnesses.

"We’re in the very early stages of the investigation, we’re asking anyone who can help with our enquiries to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 16 of 19 November 2022."