More than £250,000 worth of fake football shirts and merchandise have been seized in Leeds and Sheffield.

Officers said criminal networks are looking to exploit fans as the World Cup kicks off.

Four properties were raided in Leeds, where they found fake England shirts, Fifa World Cup badges and £2,000 in cash.

In Sheffield, officers found fakes from a storage facility as well as £10,000 in cash.

It was a joint operation between the City of London's Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), and the Intellectual Property Office.

Raids were also carried out in Northampton and Bristol where a further £250,000 worth of fake shirts and goods were found.

Football fans are being urged to "think twice" before buying fake merchandise.

Marcus Evans, from Intellectual Property Office said: "As football fans get ready to support their favourite team at the World Cup, criminal networks are seeking to exploit their loyalty for their own financial gain by targeting the market with illegal counterfeit products - with little or no regard for their quality or safety."

Six people were arrested but have since been released under investigation.