An MP says she is seeking further information after the alleged murder of 14-year-old British boy in Pakistan.

Adil Khan, of Cromwell Terrace, Bradford, reportedly died while on holiday with his family.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah said she was "deeply saddened to hear of the murder of young Adil Khan whilst on holiday in Pakistan."

She said her "thoughts and prayers" were with his family.

"I have reached out to the British High Commission to seek further information," she added.

"Of course it goes without saying that the British High Commission and myself are here to offer any assistance to the family and I would ask that we respect the family's privacy."

Local councillor Nazam Azam said Adil's death was an "absolute tragedy".

"It's unclearwhat the circumstances around what has happened are," he said.

"It's heartbreaking for the family first and foremost but also for the local community.

"I'm confident that the relevant authorities are doing all they can to get answers for the family."

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it was aware of the death of a child abroad.A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Pakistan and are in contact with the local authorities."

News of Adil's death was announced on the online bereavement notification service Janaza Announcement, prompting a flood of comments.

Ann Evans wrote: "God bless him so very sad how some can be so cruel. Pray for his poor family."

Qasim Siddique added: "How has such an innocent young boy been murdered and for what reason? He's only 14, what is going on in this world."

