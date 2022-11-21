The brother of a 35-year-old man killed in a car crash in Bradford has said he does not know how he will live without him.

The man, named locally as Nicky Tidswell, died after his car collided with street furniture and overturned onto the opposite side of Mayo Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, 19 November.

Friends and family have been posting on social media to pay tribute to Mr Tidswell, also known as "Tiddy".

Antony Tidswell, Mr Tidswell's brother, said he was in disbelief.

In a post on Facebook, he described his brother as "the man who I looked up to from a kid, the man who did everything for me, the man who thought me how to drive, the man who I loved.

"Another person taken too soon."

"RIP my brother, I can't believe it...You always told me that you loved me...Love you big lad, will miss you forever."

Jade Marie said: "Just can’t get my head around that you are no longer here with us, I’ll cherish all our memories forever love you cuz hope you are reunited with your dad and brother RIP."

Another post, from Wayne Lee, said: "You will be missed loads my brother."

Police were called to Mayo Avenue at 3:38am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the silver KIA Sorento SUV had been travelling up Manchester Road away from the city centre at the time of the collision and "failed to negotiate a left turn onto Mayo Avenue."

Officers have appealed for witnesses, including the driver of a white box van who was not involved in the collision but may have been in the area at the time.

