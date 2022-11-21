Sheffield City Council has confirmed that certain vehicles will be charged for driving in the city centre from February next year.

Motorists using vans, trucks and taxis which do not meet minimum emissions standards will have to pay a fixed amount for entering the zone, along with coaches, buses and lorries.

The clean air zone will be in effect from 27 February. The council said financial support measures would start on 12 December.

Cllr Julie Grocutt, of the council's transport and climate committee, said: "The clean air zone is a necessary intervention to protect current and future generations in our city from the effects of exposure to nitrogen dioxide emissions.

"While we are legally mandated by government to introduce it, it is a scheme we completely support. We are committed to doing all we can to limit the public health implications such as permanent damage to children’s lungs, strokes, lung cancer and cardiovascular disease."

Who will have to pay and how much?

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will detect vehicles which do not comply with emissions standards.

A £10 charge will be introduced for the following vehicles:

Taxis, including both hackney carriages and private hire vehicles, which are below Euro 6 Diesel or Euro 4 Petrol standards

Light goods vehicles (LGVS) such as vans, campervans and pickup trucks and minibuses which are below Euro 6 Diesel or Euro 4 Petrol standards

A £50 charge will be introduced for the following vehicles:

Buses and coaches which are below Euro 6 Diesel standards

Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) which are below Euro 6 Diesel standards

Payments will have to be made online within seven days. Additional charges may apply if the deadline is missed.

What financial support is available?

Cllr Grocutt said: "We understand that this scheme will affect people and businesses in a variety of ways and we have successfully pressed Government for extra financial support in an effort to support Sheffielders to make this transition, recognising the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on our city.

"As a result, we have secured one of the best financial packages of any local authority."

Financial support will be available in the form of a grant, an interest subsidised loan or a mix of the two. Details will be published on 12 December 2022.

The council said it had negotiated with government to deliver additional temporary local exemptions from charges until 5 June for both local Hackney Carriage taxis and LGVs.