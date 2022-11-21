Two "life-size" nutcracker figures have gone missing and a third was dumped in a river just days after they were installed in York.

Ten of the figures were placed around the centre on Thursday, 17 November, as part of a Christmas trail organised by York Business Improvement District (BID).

On Sunday, organisers reported that the characters had been stolen.

On social media, a spokesperson said: "We are aware that nutcrackers one and nine are missing and six is not currently accessible behind the flood barrier."

York BID says the thefts, from Merchantgate and Peasholme Green, have been reported to police and that the figures will be replaced.

The organisation apologised to those wanting to take part in the family trail and said people could still take part.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact York BID.

