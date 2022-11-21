A man has been charged with murder after a man who died following an incident outside a pub.

Scott Akester, 31, suffered fatal injuries after being assaulted outside the venue on Grandale, Hull, in the early hours of Saturday, 19 November. He died in hospital.

Michael Pearson, aged 29, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today.

A 33-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.