Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of serious assault after a man was rescued from a canal in Skipton.

The man, who is local and in his 40s, was pulled from the water just before 10pm on November 18. He was treated by ambulance crews after entering the water on the stretch of canal behind Skipton bus station and taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

A number of people who were in the area at the time are believed to have helped recover him, with some providing care and treatment in support of medical professionals.

Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information, who has not yet come forward to get in touch.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: “We are aware of concerns about antisocial behaviour in this part of Skipton and the public will have seen a significantly increased police presence in that area in the last two days.

"North Yorkshire Police are working to address these wider issues and increased policing activity will continue in the coming days.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and it is important that we hear from anyone in the local community who may have information about this serious incident.

"I would urge members of the public with information to get in touch with us immediately by calling 101 and selecting option 1 to speak to our Force Control Room.”

