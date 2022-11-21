Police have made three arrests after a man died following an incident involving a woman in a Leeds city centre pub.

Officers found the man unresponsive in The Regent, on Kirkgate, just after 2pm on Saturday, 19 November.

Despite emergency treatment given by police and ambulance crews, he later died in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Al Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We understand that there has been an incident involving the deceased and a woman inside the pub and that a number of people intervened."

The detective added: "A man has died and it is vital that we establish what has taken place.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but I would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident to please make contact.”

The force has referred itself to the police watchdog because it received an earlier call about an incident in the pub.

The call came 11 minutes before another report was made to say that the situation was escalating.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As a matter of course, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the prior police contact before the death."

The three people arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

