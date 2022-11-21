Police release CCTV after attack in York leaves man with collapsed lung
Police have released CCTV images of two men after an attack on a night out left a man seriously injured.
A group of men reportedly followed a man who was on his own after a night out, before attacking him at Exhibition Square in York.
The victim was left with several serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a collapsed lung.
The assault took place at around 4.30am on Sunday, 20 November.
Officers are now searching for two men who they believe could have information regarding the attack.
