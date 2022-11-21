Police are appealing for information after a staff member suffered serious head injuries in an attack at a supermarket in Leeds.

The worker was assaulted after confronting a man who was taking items from a shelf and putting them in his rucksack at the Sainsbury’s branch in Brewery Place.

He was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened shortly before 10.55pm on Sunday.

The attacker was described as wearing a face mask, grey Under Armour joggers, black shoes, a black coat with a black beanie hat with a white logo on the front and was carrying a bright blue Adidas rucksack with a white logo.

Witnesses should call Leeds CID on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.