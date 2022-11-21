Play Brightcove video

Footage from West Yorkshire Police shows the moment of the crash.

A mum says her life has been "changed forever" after a suspected drink driver crashed into the car she was in while pregnant.

Tanya Palmer, who was 22 weeks pregnant at the time, was left with lasting injuries after a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with her vehicle in Leeds.

Ms Palmer was on Swillington Lane in April 2021 when the incident happened. More than 18 months later, she is still having treatment for the serious injuries she suffered.

She said: "When the car came around the corner on the wrong side of the road my first instincts were ‘god he’s going too quick’ and then I thought ‘I’ve got nowhere to go’.

"I just gripped onto the steering wheel and that’s probably one of the last things that I remember."

The aftermath of the crash. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Ms Palmer was left with a serious cut to her forehead, a dislocated shoulder, a torn shoulder ligament and she is still waiting for surgery on her ankle.

Her baby boy arrived safely later in the year, but Ms Palmer is still under the care of a neurologist as she faces continued memory loss and speech issues from the crash.

She has teamed up with West Yorkshire Police for a campaign warning drivers of the consequences of drink and drug driving.

The driver involved in the crash was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for more than three years after failing to provide a specimen to see if he had consumed alcohol or drugs.

Tanya Palmer suffered multiple injuries in the collision. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Insp Chris Robinson, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "If you’re someone who sometimes drives while over the limit, then I would ask you to think how you would feel if you were involved in a collision with someone like Tanya.

"You might think you are fine to drive or ride your motorcycle after a few pints or taking drugs, but every day we are arresting people with exactly the same mindset."

The campaign began on 20 November and runs until New Year's Day. During the campaign in December last year, there were over 300 arrests for drink or drug driving.

