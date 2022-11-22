The daughter of a woman who was raped and murdered in her home by a sadistic shoe fetishist says he could kill again if he is released from prison.

Christopher Farrow targeted 51-year-old Wendy Speakes in a random attack in Wakefield in March 1994.

Then aged 33, he forced his way into Mrs Speakes's home before tying her up with a pair of stockings and forcing her to wear a pair of blue mule shoes he had brought with him.

After raping her he stabbed her to death. Her body was found by colleagues the next day.

Mrs Speakes was forced to wear these shoes during the attack.

It took six years before Farrow was finally caught after advances in fingerprint technology allowed a comparison to be made to the partial print found at the murder scene.

He was given a life sentence in November 2000, with a minimum term of 18 years. Two previous parole appeal have been rejected.

But Mrs Speakes' daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones, said she fears that Farrow, now 61, will be released despite her decades-long battle to keep him locked up.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: "The local community would be in terror if Farrow was released.

"A pair of mum's shoes were never found. To this day I believe he took them as a murder trophy to relive what he did to my mum and kept them hidden somewhere ready for his next victim."

Tracey (right) fears her mum's killer will be released.

Farrow, from Cookridge in Leeds, is due to face the parole hearing on Friday, 25 November.

A previous hearing in 2018 recommended he be moved to an open prison in preparation for release, but this was overturned in 2020 and he was returned to a secure prison.

Ms Millington-Jones added: "The publicity of this shoe fetish case was infamous in West Yorkshire. Everyone could relate to my mum - an honest, hard-working, kind-hearted, giving and innocent lady.

"Farrow's next victim could be their mum, sister, daughter or aunty. All women would now be at risk as they were before Farrow was captured."

She added that his release would leave her with increased panic attacks and that she would constantly be "looking over [her] shoulder".

A parole board spokesperson said that evidence will be assessed based on what risk Farrow could pose to the public if released.

They added: "Protecting the public is our number one priority."

