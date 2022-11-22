A non-league football fan has been banned from matches after an opposition goalkeeper's drink was apparently swapped for a bottle of urine.

Guiseley AFC launched an investigation after a video circulated on social media apparently showing one of their supporter's hopping over the pitchside barrier to replace a bottle belonging to Warrington's keeper, Tony Thompson.

Thompson was sent off 59 minutes into his side's 1-0 FA Trophy defeat on Saturday for confronting the fan after reportedly taking a sip of the drink and realising what had happened.

He later said he had "fallen out of love with the game", adding: "That person has put me my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick."

The video, which has now been viewed more than two million times, prompted a response from both teams. Northern Premier League side Guiseley condemned the "disgraceful action" and appealed for help in identifying the man involved.

A Warrington Town spokesperson said: "The incident is deplorable and has no place in non-league football, football or society in general."

On Tuesday, Guiseley said the fan had been tracked down and banned indefinitely and his "accomplices" could also face action.

In a statement, the club said: " This is thanks to several emails from fellow supporters, images provided by those in attendance and linking these to the widely circulated footage. We would like to thank all those who have contributed.

"We have submitted all evidence we have to West Yorkshire Police and asked that they pass this onto their colleagues at Cheshire Police who have been in contact with Warrington Town, so they can continue their investigations into the contents of the bottle and the events that followed.

"Once we receive the match footage from Warrington Town we will continue in our efforts to identify the individual’s accomplices and take necessary action against these."

Cheshire Police confirmed they are investigating.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.