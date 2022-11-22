England and Arsenal star Beth Mead could be a World Cup doubt after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Euro 2022 top scorer tore her ACL during a match against Manchester United on Saturday, 19 November.

Mead, from Whitby, will visit a surgeon in the coming days, but Arsenal have said she will be out for an "extended period".

The forward, who has scored 29 goals in 50 appearances for the Lionesses, was named Player of the Tournament after England's win at the Euros.

But her injury has raised fears she could miss out on the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August next year.

A spokesperson for Arsenal said: "She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.